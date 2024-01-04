Last week to book Willen Hospice Christmas Tree Collection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The service is available for people living in postcodes MK1 to MK19, MK43, MK46, LU7 and NN12 with collections taking place between January 5 - 7 2024. All residents need to do is head to the Willen Hospice website and find ‘Christmas tree collection’. Then book a collection for a suggested donation of £12, then on 5 January they just need to leave their Christmas tree outside ready for it to be collected. The trees will be given a second life as wood chip to be used as mulch on public and farm land.

The Willen Hospice Tree Collection service has been running for a number of years now, and last year it helped to raise over £20,000 for the charity.

Nikki Poole, Willen Hospice Community Fundraising and Events Manager, said “It’s our pleasure to be the only local charity in Milton Keynes to offer this service. We have great fun on the day, and of course the money raised is incredibly important for the families who desperately need our support and services.”

John Lewis supporting Willen Hospice Christmas Tree Collection

Only 15% of Willen Hospice costs are met by ongoing NHS funding, which means the charity relies on the generosity of the public to help raise the additional funds.