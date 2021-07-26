Late night shopping, street entertainment and even spooky ghost walk planned to boost High Street trade in Milton Keynes town

Newport Pagnell Town Council is busy organising a special shopping event to boost trade in the town.

There will be everything from a food festival and a ghost walk to draw the crowds during September 17 and September 18.

The action will start with the town's usual Friday morning Farmers' Market and continue with a food festival in the evening, together with late night shopping,

The shopping event is organised by the town council

There will be street entertainment after dark and traders will be adding to the jollity by offering special offers and discounts galore. An art exhibition will be held in the Sherington Room at the Swan Revived on Friday night plus live singing and entertainment in the courtyard.

People can book a place to enjoy a "spooky ghost walk" around Newport, which is reputably the most haunted town in Bucks with numerous ghost sightings.

They can also go on a historical tour around the town called 'Walk Dung Hill Lane with Don Hurst’.

"Newport Pagnell is well over a thousand years old and appears in the Doomsday Book. It played a significant role during the Cromwellian combat, has industry dating back centuries as it was on the northern coach route, is the last remaining home of velum parchment on which English Legislation and Royal Marriage Certificates are written, and, of course, remains home to Aston Martin with its amazing Bond film association," said a town council spokesman.

People should assemble at Market Hill outside Boots the Chemist at 9.45am if you wish to join the tour.

Also on Saturday there will be a `pop-up shop` in the Sherington room, demonstrating many of the town's home businesses and their wares

"You can find great pubs, restaurants and take away offers throughout the High Street and St John’s Street," said the spokesman.