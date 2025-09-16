Launch date announced for new Milton Keynes post office which will open seven days a week at retail park

A new post office for Milton Keynes will open seven days a week when it launches at a retail park in the city, it has been revealed.

The post office, which will open every day, will be known as Patriot Road post office, and is going to be located at Hobbycraft Central Retail Park on Patriot Road in the Rooksley area of the city.

Patriot Road post office will offer services including everyday banking, as well as the ability to pay bills, make foreign currency exchanges, post letters and parcels and collect and return online shopping items.

It will launch in November and will open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 1pm on Saturday and midday to 4pm on Sunday.

Post Office partner account manager Adam Shillcock said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We know how important our services are to customers, and we are confident that this brand-new Post Office will ensure that people in the Patriot Road area of Milton Keynes, have easy access to our services.

Earlier this year the post office on Midsummer Boulevard was damaged in a suspected arson attack in which a man poured liquid on to the counter and set it alight.

A temporary branch was opened at the Milton Keynes City Council offices on Saxon Gate East following the incident at the Midsummer Boulevard site.

