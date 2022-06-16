Launch of website to support Milton Keynes charity dedicated to helping Ukrainian refugees

The Homes for Ukraine charity was launched by humanitarian hero Derek Edwards with the aim of making the process of relocating to the UK simpler and safer for displaced Ukrainians.

The website, and app which is also due to launched, will continue to support refugees even after they arrive in the UK.

Derek, 63, has already helped more than 50 people, some of whom have been welcomed into his home at Willen in Milton Keynes.

Derek Edwards who is behind the launch of Milton Keynes charity Homes for Ukraine

He explained the government’s over complicated and time consuming visa application system was behind the idea to start the charity which is working to fast-track and simplify the process for Ukrainians seeking shelter in the UK.

The charity is run by a small team of volunteers offering transport and temporary accommodation to people fleeing the conflict.

However despite countless success stories much of Derek's time is still spent near the Poland/Ukraine border of Korczowa-Krakovets, where he helps refugees process visas, organise host families and transport to the UK.

The website states: “We continue to offer support to displaced Ukrainians even after they arrive in the UK.

From left, Derek pictured with Ukraine refugee Anna and her mother Halyna, who are both living with Derek at his Willen home. Also pictured is Derek's wife Fancesca, and Norman, the dog.

“Once our refugees have settled into their new homes, we ensure they have access to resources which will allow them to assimilate into life in the UK.

“Homes for Ukraine is also currently developing an application which is hoped to become an all-in-one resource and support centre for refugees wishing to start new lives in the UK.”

A spokesman said: “We want to make this app a sort of gateway to life in the UK; a space where refugees can find all the resources and support necessary to make their relocation process successful and stress-free.

"Safety is our number one concern with such vulnerable, often traumatised individuals, so every single UK sponsor willing to offer their help on our platform will have to go through a screening/identity verification process, which will keep the community safe and give our Ukrainian users the peace of mind they need.”