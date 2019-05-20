Law firm staff cycle 125 miles for charity

Partners, solicitors and colleagues from Hewitsons Milton Keynes cycled 125 miles over two days to help raise thousands for Cancer Research UK.

On Thursday and Friday 10 team member from across the business pedalled in the third annual Tour de Hewitsons.

The team arrives at the Milton Keynes office

The gruelling journey between three of Hewitsons’ four offices – in Cambridge, Milton Keynes and Northampton helped raise more than £2,100 for Cancer Research UK.

But its members are now appealing to the public to help them reach their £4,000 target.

The money will help the charity to continue funding scientists, doctors and nurses working to beat cancer, as well as supporting its vital public information services

Danielle Glavin, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the East, said: “The Tour de Hewitsons is no small undertaking, so we’re immensely grateful to the firm and its 2019 cycling team for their tremendous fundraising efforts.

“In the UK, half of all people will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives. However, more people are surviving the disease now than ever before, thanks to continuing research. It is thanks in large part to the efforts of fundraisers like those at Hewitsons that we are able to carry out this vital, lifesaving work.”

To sponsor the Hewitsons cyclists, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tourdehewitsons2019