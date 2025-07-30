Layby closures for two events at Milton Keynes Bowl are among the upcoming roadworks around the city announced by National Highways.

Four sets of overnight closures have also been announced for the M1, with the first of these ongoing overnight from 10pm to 5am nightly through until September 1.

Delays of up to half an hour are expected southbound at the junction 14 exit slip road, with a lane closure in operation to allow developer works to take place on behalf of GTM and Lain O’Rourke.

An overnight lane closure is in place on the motorway nightly from 10pm to 5am on August 1, northbound between junctions 14 and 15, for drainage works on behalf of National Highways.

Closures will also be in place at the same location from 10pm to 5am between August 4 and 6, for carriageway reconstruction and renewal works.

A final overnight lane closure on the motorway is between 10pm on August 7 and 5am the following day, with the closure in place southbound between junctions 14 and 15 for communications works on behalf of National Highways.

Layby closures will be in place on the A5 over two weekends in August due to events at Milton Keynes Bowl, in both directions between the Redmoor and Portway roundabouts.

The first closure is from 5am on August 2 through to 11.30am on August 3 for the Reggae Land music festival, which is expected to be attended by more than 70,000 people during the two days.

The second is from 5am to 11.30pm on August 9 in the same location for the Tribes Unite Festival.

Two other overnight closures have been announced for the A5, with the first the continuation of a long-running closure, scheduled to last until August 31, and running nightly from midnight until 6am.

Lane closures will be in place for carriageway reconstruction and renewal on the A5 southbound at Little Brickhill.

The final upcoming overnight closure on the A5 runs from 8pm on August 6 until 6am on August 12, with a carriageway closure in both directions between the Old Stratford and Thorn roundabouts for horticultural cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways.

