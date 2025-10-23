Leader of Milton Keynes City Council forced to apologise for swearing after student speaks out against cuts to the fire service.

The leader of Milton Keynes City Council was forced to apologise after claims he used the phrase ‘f*** off’ following a speech by a student speaking out about cuts to the fire service during a meeting of full council last night (October 22).

Pete Marland was called out by Councillor Peter Geary following a speech given by a young student during a debate on proposed cuts to fire engines at Broughton and West Ashland stations.

Mr Geary, Deputy Group Leader & Conservative Councillor for Olney, said he wanted to raise a Point of Order after the student had spoken up to support Mr Geary’s motion opposing proposed fire service cuts claiming, ‘it was playing politics with people’s lives'.

Demanding an apology, he said: “After that last person spoke, somebody from that area of the council chamber, I don’t know who it was, sounded like it was a profanity of a word beginning with ‘F’ and then ‘off’, was said.

Pete Marland, leader of Milton Keynes City Council

“That is disrespectful to anybody in this chamber to use, especially if it is a young person, member of the public, who is speaking.

“Would that person be man enough or big enough to apologise and own up to it and apologise to the person in person? That is the very least he deserves.”

Mr Marland said he would address the issue in his closing speech. And while he apologised, he defended his right to criticise councillors or members of the public as part of a political debate.He denied claims that the comment was directed at the student.

In a statement, he said: “The Conservative version is highly misleading and inaccurate. At the end of a speech from a member of the public I did make a remark, off microphone, that some people in the chamber did hear.

"I immediately took responsibility for the comment and quickly apologised to the council and to the member of the public as the words were not appropriate for a public meeting, and I am sorry. However, I want to make clear that the remark was not directed at anyone and to claim so is untrue.”

But Mr Marland’s use of bad language has been criticised, with the incident called into question as inappropriate and falling below the standards expected of our councillors in public office.

Leader of the Conservative Group Cllr Shazna Muzammil said it was "absolutely disgraceful behaviour for anyone, let alone the leader of our council, to lose their composure and swear".

"Cllr Marland is supposed to represent the best of us, not the worst, this behaviour is not who we are as a council or as a city, he should reflect on whether he still has the composure to lead," Clllr Muzammil said.

Cllr Muzammil also criticised the apology, saying it only came after being raised by the Conservatives.

"His authority to lead this council has been irrevocably damaged – not just by his initial outburst, but by his attempt to downplay it afterwards. This is extremely serious, and something Peter Marland still doesn’t seem to grasp.

“Cllr Marland’s behaviour is an embarrassment to both the council and this city. I have submitted a formal complaint to MKCC and I certainly hope the Liberal Democrat group will do the same. I am also asking the Labour Party nationally to investigate if he has broken any of their rules and brought their party into disrepute.

"We must do better - our residents, and especially our young people, deserve far better leadership than this.”

Earlier, Milton Keynes Labour Group had called for the Conservatives to apologise for ‘making up’ proposals to cut fire service levels.

The call came on the eve of last night's meeting with the Conservatives tabling a motion calling on the council to oppose cuts to fire services across Buckinghamshire.

In a statement following the meeting, a spokesperson for MKCC stated: “Milton Keynes Conservatives have had to admit that they have misled the public after Milton Keynes City Council members, including Conservatives, voted to condemn the misinformation MK Conservative councillors and their Buckinghamshire MPs have been circulating to the public.”

Mr Marland concluded: “It is good the council voted to say to the fire authority that we want to see fire services in the city improved, not cut. It is good the Tories have now admitted their statements over cuts are misleading, and they should now stop making those claims in public.”

