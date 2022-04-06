Learn about this incredible community of people with learning disabilities and autism in Milton Keynes

Tucked away in Willen Park is the community of Camphill MK – a place where people with learning disabilities and autism live, learn, work and celebrate together.

Camphill MK has a vegetarian café, the Chrysalis Theatre, weavery and ceramics workshops and residents are busy all day and every day.

Now the community is developing new garden spaces and setting up a Tuesday Gardening Club - and they are looking for volunteers to make it happen.

Members of the Camphill community heard at work

Up to 65 residents live together at Camphill, and their gardens and allotments have been an integral aspect of their ethos since the community was established 40years ago.

They are now expanding and enhancing their grounds to turn one of their paddocks into an outdoor learning zone.

The popular Camphill MK café already serves incredible produce grown on-site in their allotments, benefiting from a strong organic

principle of not using any chemicals and utilising the no-dig method.

Planting a canopy of trees at Camphill

“There is an experienced team supporting the gardens, both staff and the residents,” said Camphill’s head gardener Giorgia . “But this is a significant project that we would value support from our local community to achieve. I will be on hand to brief volunteers, and we can provide all tools and equipment.”

The new outdoor site will have raised beds, a storytelling circle, a forest garden, polytunnels, compost toilets, and will be a key part of daily life for the Camphill Community.

A lot of work is needed to prepare the paddock, including the clearing of brambles, preparing the ground, and even re-roofing a 100 sq ft straw-bale roundhouse.

If you have some spare time Tuesdays, Camphill MK is looking for volunteers to join their Tuesday Gardening Club between 9am and12 noon and will also welcome teams from companies wanting to support local projects.

If you are interested, email [email protected]

A spokesman for Camphill said: “What makes Camphill communities different is the emphasis on mutual support. That’s because Camphill recognises that everyone has abilities and empowers and supports all individuals to use their particular abilities

in their communities.