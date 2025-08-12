Learn to Play: Milton Keynes people invited to join UK’s free national music making event

Would-be music makers are invited to learn to play an instrument at a free taster event this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK charity ‘Music for All’ is holding a Learn to Play session at Shenley Brook End School between October 9 and October 12.

Hosted by MK Music Cooperative, it is open to everyone; regardless of age, experience and background and billed as the biggest free music making weekend of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will be held by MK Music Cooperative in Shenley Brook End School and it will be a taster session.

The Learn to Play event is in October

Running for over a decade, Learn to Play aims to inspire, encourage and enable both new and lapsed music makers to enjoy the huge benefits of music making, as well as connecting and championing UK music providers.

Recent research shows that listening to music and playing a musical instrument can have profound positive benefits on brain health from childhood through to late adulthood.

Similarly, taking up a musical instrument in childhood is associated with improved thinking skills in older age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonali Banerjee, Music for All’s General Manager said: ‘Engagement with performance-based art, particularly participation in music, has been very well documented over the years as being linked to reductions in depression, anxiety and pain and improved quality of life for many people.

"Learn to Play activities are needed now more than ever and through our regional music making events, we aim to support and inspire as many people as possible in experiencing the unique joys and benefits of music making.”

She added: “Learn to Play arrives at a time where music making opportunities are difficult to access due to current continued real terms cuts to arts education - resulting in many primary schools failing to meet basic music curriculum needs for young people.

“These cuts impact the future of the UK arts scene, and the creative potential of the next generation as well as the people who deliver quality arts education in the UK. At Music music making, and Learn to Play is a fundamental part of this work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenza Blanca, a British Moroccan Afro-Amazigh-Arabian singer-songwriter, known for her standout performance on ITV’s The Voice

UK and Music for All ambassador said: ‘I am so proud to be an ambassador for Music for All and support their Learn to Play events whole-heartedly. Learn to Play offers free music lessons for those wanting the opportunity to start an instrument or pick one back up.

“I’m supporting Learn to Play because music should be available and accessible to everyone, it can help build confidence and bring people together, it’s a real sense of achievement learning to play.”

The Learn to Play ’25 event is generously supported by the NAMM Foundation and The Foyle Foundation. Partners include Music Industries Association, Making Music, Black Lives in Music, Take it Away, and Yamaha Music London.

If you are interested in taking part in Learn to Play ’25 with a free music lesson, you can visit the Learn to Play ‘25 website here and register your interest.