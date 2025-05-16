Legally Blonde The Musical coming to Milton Keynes Theatre
The musical is based on the novel by Amanda Browning and the 2001 film which stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge.
As part of its UK tour, the show will have a five-night run in Milton Keynes from Tuesday March 10 through to Saturday March 14 2026.
The feel good romantic comedy follows the character of Elle Woods as she transforms from It Girl fashionista to legal ace at Harvard Law School.
Casting for the show will be announced at a later date.
Chief executive of the show’s producers Curve Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster said: “Legally Blonde is firmly established in the musical theatre repertoire as a contemporary classic and it’s a pleasure to be reunited with “Little Miss Woods - Elle” in the 2020s.
“Laurence O’Keefe, Nell Benjamin and Heather Hach’s electrifying musical about empowerment, equality and the folly of judging a book by its cover remains pitch perfect and as relevant as ever.
“We have assembled a ‘mad props’ creative team and together we are looking forward to creating a fresh, fun and sunny SoCal production of this great musical.
“And following the incredible success of Kinky Boots, it’s a thrill to collaborate again with our friends at ROYO.
“We can’t wait to share the show with audiences across the UK and Europe after Elle takes over Curve early 2026.”
Evening performances take place nightly at 7.30pm, with matinee performances at 2.30pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Tickets are on sale now, starting from £15, and are available through the ATG Tickets website.