Legendary TV show Friends takes over Milton Keynes this week for 25th anniversary summer tour

It is 25 years ago since our six favourite TV friends catapulted onto our living room screens giving us some of the most memorable moments and iconic one liners in television history and now it is on its way to Milton Keynes this week.

Comedy Central UK is bringing its award winning FriendsFest back for a 25th anniversary tour, in partnership with The Luna cinema, with brand new and exclusive activities and merchandise for visitors.

It's like you're always stuck in second geeeeeaaar

What better way to celebrate 25 years of this TV phenomenon than heading to Comedy Central’s ‘FriendsFest’, where fans can immerse themselves in the world made famous by Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross!

Isn't that just kick-you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic?

The special anniversary event is only touring four locations and Milton Keynes is one of them!

The FriendsFest is visiting London, Bristol and Manchester and arrives in MK for the first time this week between September 6-15 at Willen Lake.

Famous Friends

Fans will be treated to four new photo op experiences including the fan favourite Thanksgiving floating heads moment and the iconic three wedding dress shot. There will be brand new and exclusive merchandise, and this year the event will also feature a limited edition digital photo experience for fans, giving them the chance to take away their very own souvenir 25th anniversary memory.

As well as all of these new elements, the event will of course still feature the very best from previous years including Monica’s apartment, Joey and Chandler’s apartment complete with corridor, Central Perk, original memorabilia, PIVOT!, Recreate the Titles and Ross’s apartment.

Visitors will also get to dress up in some of the most unforgettable outfits and don the best wigs before going on set for their ‘lights, camera, action!’ selfie moments.

There will also be a whole host of other activities including new Friends themed food stalls, a BRAND NEW cocktail bar, a Friends quiz and the chance to recreate the cardboard box Porsche scene which fans can take part in live on stage. Fans will also be able to kick back and relax in the sunshine while watching some of the best moments from the show.

Organisers are warning anyone interested that tickets to the tour event have sold out quickly in the past.

To sign up for exclusive pre-sale tickets to Comedy Central UK's FriendsFest visit the website.