Leisure centre gym to get £200,000 makeover in Milton Keynes

Woughton Leisure Centre is to be given a £200,000 upgrade from next month.

A large studio space will be transformed into a cardio and strength gym with more than 50 pieces of strength and cardiovascular equipment, including built in TV and social media channels.

Works will start at the beginning of August and are expected to be completed early in September.

Woughton Leisure Centre gym

The investment package will not impact the group exercise programme, with customers still able to take part in classes across the three remaining studios, including the immersive indoor cycling studio - THE TRIP™ a fully immersive workout experience that combines a 40-minute multi-peak cycling workout with a journey through digitally created worlds.

Woughton Leisure Centre will still be able to host more than 100 classes per week, predominately the ever popular Les Mills formats including a mixture of live and virtual classes. Classes with large attendance will be held in the sports hall.

Mark Braithwaite, managing director of 1Life which manages Woughton Leisure Centre said: “We’re really excited about the enhanced installation of the new gym facility here... Our customers can already enjoy a wide range of facilities and we pride ourselves on being more than just a gym.

"We offer local people a great value membership, for just £24.99 a month local people can get unlimited access to our fantastic new gym, group exercise programme, 20m swimming pool, badminton and online fitness sessions.”

Other facilities at Woughton Leisure Centre include Gino’s Cafe and lounge area, a successful Swim England approved Swim School programme and on-site creche.