Fewer than three-quarters of patients who arrived at accident and emergency at Milton Keynes University Hospital last month were seen within four hours, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news follows the publication of the first NHS trust performance league tables results earlier this week, which a healthcare think tank warned could just be "another tool for top-down control".

The NHS standard is for 95% of patients to be seen within four hours. However, as part of a recovery plan, the health service has extended its objective for 78% of patients to be admitted, discharged or transferred within this time frame by March 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent NHS England figures show there were 13,555 visits to A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in August. Of them, 9,839 were seen within four hours – accounting for 73% of arrivals.

Fewer than 75% of patients are seen within 4 hours at Milton Keynes hospital's A&E department

This means the trust fell below the recovery target and the original standard.

Around 75.9% of patients in England were seen within four hours in A&Es last month, down from 76.4% in July.

But figures also show 35,909 emergency admissions waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted – up slightly from 35,467 in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number waiting at least four hours from a decision to admit to admission also rose slightly, standing at 115,826 in August, up from 115,542 the month before.

At Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, 639 patients waited longer than four hours.

About 2.4 million people attended A&E departments across England last month.

NHS England said it was the busiest August ever in A&E, but confirmed the average response time for category two incidents such as heart attacks and strokes was the fastest since May 2021, at 27 minutes and three seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overall number of attendances to A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in August was a drop of 8% on the 14,656 visits recorded during July, but 4% more than the 13,057 patients seen in August 2024.

Tim Gardner, assistant director of policy at the Health Foundation, said the national figures show "a mixed picture".

He said: "Ambulance response times improved from July, but A&E waiting times got slightly worse and the NHS overall remains a long way off from meeting national targets.

"This week's release of hospital league tables aim to improve standards by spotlighting the best and worst performing trusts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, the latest data is a reminder of the broader challenges facing the NHS, which mean few hospitals are meeting waiting time targets – even among the highest ranked trusts."

He called for a "system-wide approach to recovery", prioritising "investment, workforce resilience and long-term planning", instead of "using the new rankings as another tool for top-down control and performance management".

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS national medical director, said the figures show the health service "is always there for patients”.

She added: "We continue to encourage anyone with worrying symptoms and concerns to come forward for care and as always, to only use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies with 111 available for other conditions."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS trusts in England will now be ranked every three months, after being scored on seven different areas including time spent in A&E and ambulance response times.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said the new league tables could lead to "friendly rivalry" between hospitals which will drive up standards.

The first league tables results published by the Department of Health and Social Care on Monday showed eight in ten of England’s hospital trusts are 'missing targets', exposing the 'postcode lottery' of care across the country.