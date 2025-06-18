'Let's not forget people who are offline and overlooked in Milton Keynes' says councillor

A Tory councillor is pressing for a campaign to ensure people who never go online are not overlooked in tech-savvy Milton Keynes.

Councillor David Hopkins says one in five people aged over 65 in the city do not use the internet and many also do not have a smartphone.

And with all public services rapidly going digital, it’s becoming harder and harder – and in some cases impossible – to access day-to-day necessities such as banking, making NHS appointments or paying for car parking.

Age UK has launched a special ‘Offline and Overlooked’ Campaign to demand that everyone has the right to a guaranteed, easy to use offline alternative to using the internet.

Now Cllr Hopkins wants MK City Council to commit to the campaign by maintaining services and support that can also be accessed by telephone or face-to-face. And these should be in places and spaces that are accessible to all, including elderly people, people with disabilities, British Sign Language (BSL) users, people with sensory and communication loss and people for whom English is not their first language.

He is also urging the council to ensure public engagement and consultations can be undertaken by alternative methods of communication in addition to an online.

Council documents should also be accessed through paper copies if necessary, he says, and central government to ensure the council receives sufficient funding for this.

Finally, he is highlighting the need for additional funding to enable the council to provide support to those who are not computer users but would wish to be.

He said: “It may be hard to remember for those of us who are accustomed to conducting our lives online, but 4.7 million older people don’t have the skills to do that. 2.3 million of them don’t use the internet at all and 3.3 million don’t have a smart phone.

"That, in proportional terms equates to at least 20,000 over 65’s in MK city council area. What happens to these people at a time when essential services are increasingly delivered online? Quite simply, they are ignored, unless fortunate enough to have a more tech savvy friend or relative on hand to help.”