Lib Dems secure funding boost for flood-prone areas in Milton Keynes

Flood-prone areas in Milton Keynes will soon be eligible for more funding to ensure their communities are better equipped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opposition Liberal Democrat councillors have been successful in securing a £10k to run training sessions for forming Local Flood Response Groups to make robust flood plans to protect their area.

The money has been allocated from Milton Keynes City Council’s 25/26 budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it could enable the Local Flood Response Groups to access even more funding, as any well-thought out official plan could prompt Environment Agency cash to pay for essential flood resilience measures.

Past flooding in Newport Pagnell

Shadow Cabinet Member for Finance, Councillor Peter Cannon, said: “We know that councils up and down the country are under significant financial pressure... but we believe a small investment now can save in the future. Once communities have access to training and support, they can then apply for more money from the Environment Agency.”

Councillor Andy Carr, who represents Newport Pagnell South, added: “The flood group in my ward is an excellent example of how a small amount of funding and community action can make a real difference. The group not only alert residents, but they also help with closing roads and delivering sandbags those in need. I’m pleased that we have secured this funding as it will help more communities to protect more homes and businesses from impacts of flooding.”

The flood group in Newport Pagnell is made up of a dedicated group of volunteers who work closely with the City Council’s Flood team, the local Town Council, and the Environment Agency.