Liberal Democrat councillors in Milton Keynes back party’s challenge to PM Sir Keir Starmer over reforming SEND system

By Neil Shefferd
Published 8th Aug 2025, 11:56 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 12:11 BST
Milton Keynes Liberal Democrat councillors have supported the party's calls to reform the SEND systemplaceholder image
Liberal Democrat councillors across Milton Keynes have backed the party’s calls to reform the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) system.

In a joint letter to the Prime Minister, the party’s leader Ed Davey and education spokesperson Munira Wilson challenged Sir Keir Starmer to address what they call a crisis in the SEND system.

In a move backed by the Milton Keynes Liberal Democrat Group, the national party has called for five key principles to end reforms to the system.

The party says that children and families should be put first and specialist capacity and mainstream provision should be improved.

The Milton Keynes Liberal Democrat Group are supporting the national party's letter to the Prime Minister calling for reforms to the SEND systemplaceholder image
They also say local Government should be supported, there should be early identification and shorter waiting lists, and fairer SEND funding.

Milton Keynes councillor Nana Oguntola, a Lib Dem spokesperson for children’s social care said: “We are fully behind the push for urgent special educational needs and disabilities reform as we have campaigning for more support in Milton Keynes for years.

“This announcement puts the focus where it belongs - on children and their families, but it all starts with fair funding and more support for local councils.

“These proposals are a step forward in the right direction and if taken forward, it could lead to real change for children and their families across the city.”

