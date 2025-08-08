Liberal Democrat councillors in Milton Keynes back party’s challenge to PM Sir Keir Starmer over reforming SEND system
In a joint letter to the Prime Minister, the party’s leader Ed Davey and education spokesperson Munira Wilson challenged Sir Keir Starmer to address what they call a crisis in the SEND system.
In a move backed by the Milton Keynes Liberal Democrat Group, the national party has called for five key principles to end reforms to the system.
The party says that children and families should be put first and specialist capacity and mainstream provision should be improved.
They also say local Government should be supported, there should be early identification and shorter waiting lists, and fairer SEND funding.
Milton Keynes councillor Nana Oguntola, a Lib Dem spokesperson for children’s social care said: “We are fully behind the push for urgent special educational needs and disabilities reform as we have campaigning for more support in Milton Keynes for years.
“This announcement puts the focus where it belongs - on children and their families, but it all starts with fair funding and more support for local councils.
“These proposals are a step forward in the right direction and if taken forward, it could lead to real change for children and their families across the city.”