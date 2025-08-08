Liberal Democrat councillors in Milton Keynes back party’s challenge to PM Sir Keir Starmer over reforming SEND system

Milton Keynes Liberal Democrat councillors have supported the party's calls to reform the SEND system

Liberal Democrat councillors across Milton Keynes have backed the party’s calls to reform the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a joint letter to the Prime Minister, the party’s leader Ed Davey and education spokesperson Munira Wilson challenged Sir Keir Starmer to address what they call a crisis in the SEND system.

In a move backed by the Milton Keynes Liberal Democrat Group, the national party has called for five key principles to end reforms to the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party says that children and families should be put first and specialist capacity and mainstream provision should be improved.

The Milton Keynes Liberal Democrat Group are supporting the national party's letter to the Prime Minister calling for reforms to the SEND system

They also say local Government should be supported, there should be early identification and shorter waiting lists, and fairer SEND funding.

Milton Keynes councillor Nana Oguntola, a Lib Dem spokesperson for children’s social care said: “We are fully behind the push for urgent special educational needs and disabilities reform as we have campaigning for more support in Milton Keynes for years.

“This announcement puts the focus where it belongs - on children and their families, but it all starts with fair funding and more support for local councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These proposals are a step forward in the right direction and if taken forward, it could lead to real change for children and their families across the city.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.