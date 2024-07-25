Libraries in Milton Keynes offer free digital services, including family tracing and theory test practise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tens of thousands of people in MK are taking advantage of the free digital services that the city’s libraries have to offer.

The services, which include family tracing and driving Theory Test Pro, have helped attract more than half a million visits to local libraries over the past year.

They are one of multiple Milton Keynes City Council initiatives that take place in the libraries, which councillors are determined to keep open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of visits have gone up by around 70,000 over the past 12 months as the council has spread the message that libraries are about much more than books.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet member for Children and Young People, accessing free family tracing services at Central Library

For instance, residents can visit any MK library to trace their family history back as far as 1841 with free access to Ancestry.com. More than 54,000 searches have been made so far.

Also offered for free is Theory Test Pro, a highly realistic online simulation of the UK’s driving theory test.

And library members can browse more than 7,000 digital newspapers and magazines in 60 languages as well as eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines on the free PressReader system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community events are also a feature and regular clubs and activity sessions at the libraries include Lego and Duplo club, knit and natter groups and one-to-one computer help.

One of the most popular clubs at Central Library is the ‘English Conversation Club’ which runs every Thursday morning for residents who would like to practise and improve their English as a second language, which can help with study, employment, and everyday life.

Thousands of young visitors are expected this summer Summer Reading Challenge, which saw. Last 1,394 children read and finish at least six books over the school summer holidays last year.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: “We are committed to making sure our libraries remain a place where people can access wonderful resources and also connect with their local communities. We want as many people to use them as possible, not just to borrow books but also for our free digital services and popular clubs.”