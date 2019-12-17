Library open since the first moon landing receives space age revamp in Milton Keynes

Newport Pagnell's library has today re-opened after a four month refurbishment costing £100,000.

The 50 year old building has been modernised with a new layout and extensive re-decoration, new furniture and fittings - and thousands of new books.

The children's area has a space theme

A new Libraries Xtra system allows customers to access the library without staff in the building and will increase the opening hours by 18 hours each week.

And In honour of the first moon landing, which happened just months the facility opened, the children’s library has a new space theme complete with its own rocket and large galaxy wall mural. There is also a new study and social space for teenagers near the libraries IT area. (Below) the library first opened its doors in March 1969 and has remained popular since that time.

The refurbishment was financed by contributions from developers which go towards community and social infrastructure. More than £15,000 has been invested in 2,500 new titles for the library which offers a wide selection of the latest paperback, audio and digital books.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for children and families said: “We wanted to update and modernise this much loved and busy community facility. Our Newport Pagnell library welcomes more than 40,000 visitors through its doors each year and we believe it will be enjoyed for generations to come. It’s important we make our libraries accessible to all those who may benefit and new technology is helping us to do that.”

The library in 1969

In the past 12 months, Milton Keynes library service has recorded almost 700,000 visitors across its nine buildings and mobile library vehicle. This includes 10,000 new members – an increase of 4,000 on the previous year. Digital downloads now make up around 10% of all items issued via libraries in Milton Keynes whilst 85,000 took the opportunity to log on to its computers.

Earlier this year, Milton Keynes introduced a new library in Westcroft and last month a libraries strategy - Transforming Milton Keynes Libraries 2020 – 2025, was endorsed and agreed by Full Council.