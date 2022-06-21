Life-saving blankets for babies with jaundice are donated to Milton Keynes hospital

A £20,000 donation from the Morrisons Foundation has paid for specialised baby blankets that are fitted with ultraviolet LED lights.

Newborn babies with jaundice can be wrapped in them, enabling them to be fed or snuggled without interrupting their treatments.

80% of neonatal admissions at Milton Keynes Hospital require phototherapy, with an average of 400 babies a year receiving treatment for jaundice. Having a baby with jaundice can be a vicious cycle, particularly when new parents are afraid to remove their child from the phototherapy lamp, which impacts on their baby’s feeding.

The blankets are fitted with ultraviolet LED lights

Lisa Viola, the Neonatal Unit matron, said: "The blankets enable parents and family members to give unlimited cuddles to their newborn with jaundice. Having this funding and the new blankets means we are able to support close and loving relationships"

"The baby can still be covered in a traditional blanket, which helps them to feel more settled and more secure. Without these blankets, their skin needs to be exposed to a lamp - meaning no blanket and often less settled babies."

David Scott, a Morrisons Foundation Trustee, said, “It’s a pleasure to be able to help families with newborn babies at Milton Keynes Hospital. Having the opportunity to cuddle your baby, whilst they receive the expert care they need really is a life-changing experience for new parents. I’m delighted that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to support such a wonderful charity which will make a huge difference to the lives of so many families in the region.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons Supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives.

Since launching, more than £35 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.