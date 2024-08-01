Life-size 'talking' model of famous codebreaker Alan Turing to be created in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A life-size model of Alan Turing, the father of artificial intelligence, is being created at Bletchley Park.

And the model will be able to speak to visitors, who can ask him questions about his life and ground-breaking waretime work.

The AI character will even tailor its responses in a range of languages and base the replies on whether it is speaking to an individual, group or children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bletchley Park, the once-secret home of Britain's World War Two codebreakers, says the technology involved is a "world first".

Alan Turing

Rebecca Foy, the attraction's director of public engagement, said: "Opening at the same time as a new exhibition at Bletchley Park on AI, we are looking forward to introducing our visitors to our wartime story in a new and exciting way, highlighting the part that Codebreakers, such as Alan Turing, played in the emergence of machine learning."

At its peak, about 10,000 people worked at Bletchley Park during World War Two, including Turing, who played a crucial role in the Allies' victory over Nazi Germany.

He worked there from 1939 to 1942 as a cryptanalyst, helping to develop a method for deciphering the Enigma cipher from the Nazis and allowing Bletchley Park to supply Allies with large quantities of military intelligence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By early 1942, the Bletchley cryptanalysts were deciphering over 39,000 intercepted Enigma messages each month - a figure that rose subsequently to more than 84,000 per month.

After the war, Turing produced a detailed design for a digital computer in the modern sense, storing programs in its memory.

Sir Dermot Turing, nephew of Alan Turing and recent trustee of the Bletchley Park Trust, said: "Alan Turing's pioneering research on machine learning can be traced back directly to his work with machine solutions to codebreaking problems at Bletchley Park during World War Two.

"I know lots of people come to Bletchley Park to get a bit closer to Alan Turing, and this will be a fun way to do that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bletchley Park said it was working with the UK-based AI company, 1956 Individuals, to create the display.

It expected to employ some of the country's leading digital character artists.

The display is expected to take several months to complete.