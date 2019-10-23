'Light of our lives' ' Loveable giant' Devastated families pay emotional tributes to Milton Keynes murder victims

The families of Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, aged 17, who were killed in an incident in Archford Croft on Saturday have released a joint tribute to the teenagers.

The police formally identified the two friends earlier today, read full story here.

And now the family of both Dom and Ben have paid tribute to them via a police statement.

Dom Ansah

“Our loveable, cheeky son, Dom, was the light of the family’s life and the other half to Holly, his twin sister, who is only half the person she will ever be now that Dom has gone.

“Dom had big hopes and dreams for his future, which he will now never get to fulfil.

“There are no words to describe as a family how we will get over this.

“Dom was loved and cherished by his family and friends and will continue to be missed daily.”

Ben Gillham-Rice

“Our son Ben was a gentle giant with the most caring and loving nature you could have ever asked for.

“Ben will always be loved by all his family and friends, forever.

“Ben was a younger brother to Jake, who is absolutely devastated to have had him taken from him.

“We all as a family are blessed to have had our loving, funny, ambitious Benny Boy in our lives for the 17 years, and we are so devastated that he has gone.”