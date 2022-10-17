A line-up of supercars including Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris raced along the V6 Grafton Street yesterday (Sunday) evening.

The high speed stunt featured famous YouTuber DMO Deejay, a Birmingham-based club DJ and fast car fanatic who has previously filmed himself driving at 130mph in his Lambo.

He advertised on Saturday on his Facebook page saying “En route to Milton Keynes” and adding “Tomorrow going to be haactive… Who’s outside with us?”

DMO Deejay (right) about to set off for Milton Keynes

As a result crowds of people lined the V6 at 6pm on Sunday to watch 32-year-old DMO and other supercar drivers engage in the turbo-charged stunt. It is understood the drivers came from all over the country to join him.

Residents on surrounding estates could hear the noisy engines and wondered what on earth was happening.

"What's with all the supercars racing down the V6? Lambos, Porsches, and Ferraris?” posted one.

Earlier in the day DMO Deejay had posted on his Instagram page a film of his first drive in his Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster. It gathered 20,609 likes.

DMO Deejay

The driver, who has 435K followers, is an avid promotor of Wolverton’s BMW and German car specialist Deutsch Tech and has filmed himself visiting there in the past.

In 2020 Deutsch Tech released a video on their own YouTube page asking ‘Is this DMO Deejay’s loudest car ever?’ following a series of modifications to one of his vehicles.

But the DJ’s antics have not always impressed police and safety experts.

In January this year he released a clip showing the digital speedometer of his £200,000 Lamborghini Aventador sports at 130mph.

The 30 second clip, entitled Back in a Flash, was filmed as DMO drove from Birmingham to London.

A year ago the former Dixon's sale assistant was also accused of bringing the M60 motorway to a standstill by posing for selfies with a group of other 'boy racers'.

He was caught on camera with a group holding up the carriageway to take photos with a convoy of 500 cars.

DMO said at the time they had stopped because his car overheated.

The incident caused gridlock on the M60 and also nearby motorways, with some drivers reporting being stuck for up to 90 minutes, it was claimed.