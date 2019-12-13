Lions Club and Dobbie's help spread Christmas cheer in Milton Keynes

Lions Club members delivering have been delivering happiness to the people of Milton Keynes.

The Lions Club of Bletchley delivered Father Christmas to Dobbie’s Garden Centre in Milton Keynes, all the way from Greenland.

Santa in MK

Dobbie’s and The Lions Club of Bletchley have been working together make Christmas a great time for adults and children alike.

This year the Lions supplied the sleigh and Dobbie’s organised Father Christmas.

A spokesman said: "The Lions Club of Bletchley wish everyone a Happy Christmas and New Year.

"Our motto is 'We Serve', Lions are part of a global service network, doing whatever is necessary to help our local communities."