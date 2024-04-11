Liquorice lovers invited to free tasting session of the world's finest brand in Milton Keynes John Lewis
and live on Freeview channel 276
People who love the taste of liquorice can indulge themselves tomorrow (Friday) at John Lewis in MK.
To mark International Liquorice Day, the store will be giving out free samples of the world’s finest brand of the sweet, made by LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW.
Their gourmet liquorice sells for £12.95 for a 360gm pot and comes in flavours including crispy caramel, crunchy toffee and chocolate.
LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW is on a mission to make the world love liquorice and will be handing out one million free pieces of the snack across the globe tomorrow.
They believe their chocolate-coated version will appeal to even the liquorice loathers and they plan to present each person with two pieces of their salt & caramel chocolate-coated liquorice - one to enjoy themselves and one to share with a hater.
It will be a “liquorice experience beyond the ordinary”, they promise.
The company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Patricia Winkel-Pedersen, said: “We know some may view liquorice as a polarising flavour, however at LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW, we believe our Danish gourmet liquorice can convert even some of the biggest haters.
“Our deep dedication to craftsmanship and our authentic approach to the production, ensures each bite of liquorice is unlike anything you have tried before. We constantly strive to push boundaries and challenge ourselves to find new ways to accelerate our mission to make the world fall in love with liquorice, and invite all sceptics to take part in our tasting this International Liquorice Day.”