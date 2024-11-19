'Litter louts and parking problems are blighting our city centre' say people who live in Central Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A survey of city centre residents has discovered their two biggest problems – litter louts and problem parking.

CMK Town Council launched the special Residents’ Survey to obtain valuable insight into what matters most to those living in CMK.

It was completed by hundreds of people living in the parish, which includes Campbell Park.

While almost 90% of survey respondents say they’re happy living in CMK, they also raised some concerns.

This aerial image is Central Milton Keynes was taken by Drone Over MK

Litter and parking were among the biggest issues for local people, with 43% of CMK residents being concerned about litter and 44% having issues with parking.

The survey also highlighted the reliance on cars for commuting. It showed nearly a third of CMK residents (28%) drive to work, 21% work from home,and just 10% use public transport.

Street noise is also a problem for residents living near the train station, whereas those in Campbell Park report fewer problems with noise.

The survey results showcase the striking differences between CMK residents and the wider city population. Unsurprisingly, with the increase in build-to-rent apartment blocks, around 80% of CMK residents rent their homes, compared to just 38% city-wide.

CMK also has a younger population, with over half of its residents (60%) being between 25 and 49-years-old.

The vast majority of residents - 73% - were happy with the area's landscaping and 66% were satisfied with the condition of pavements and footpaths.

The survey results also revealed:

● Campbell Park is the most visited public space, followed by other green spaces such as Fred Roche Gardens.

● Community hubs, like the MK Central Library and MK Theatre, aren’t visited very often.

● People would like to see more cultural activities, with street fairs and a small independent music venue among the top suggestions for enhancing local life.

The results of the survey will now inform the Town Council’s strategy for its next four-year term, and ensure it remains the representative voice of local residents. This is especially important as development in CMK increases, with the City Council proposing an extra 11,000 homes in CMK by 2050 as part of its draft MK City Plan.

CMK Town Council Chair, David Stabler, said: “This survey provides invaluable insight into the everyday experiences and priorities of our residents. It highlights what makes CMK a vibrant and appealing place to live, but also points out areas where improvements are needed.

“As we look towards the future, these findings will be instrumental in ensuring that we continue to protect and enhance the character of CMK, while addressing key concerns like litter, parking, and the need for cultural spaces. Our goal is to ensure that CMK remains a thriving community for future generations, with development and expansion carefully planned to be both responsible and sustainable."

The city centre is home to 3,000 residents and more 1,000 businesses. But the population is due to swell rapidly as more and more apartment blocks, some of them high rise, are being built. Empty office blocks are also being converted into flats under popular new build-to-rent schemes,