Little girl arrives in celebrity-style Rolls Royce to mark her first day at nursery in Milton Keynes

A doting dad took his nine-month-old daughter to her first day at nursery in a gleaming white Rolls Royce decorated with ribbons to celebrate the occasion.

Little Rebecca Kingsley Inyiri made her stylish entrance on Monday at Acorn Jubilee Wood nursery on Fishermead.

Her dad Kingsley Inyiri George, 33, is a celebrity Afrobeat musician who performs under the name of Londonspec.

The celebrity-style Rolls Royce took Rebecca to nursery

"The Rolls Royce is his and he decorated with ribbon to take our daughter to nursery. It was an important day for her," said Rebecca's mum Vanessa.

"She's a real daddy girl and he adores her... I don't know what he's going to do when it's time for her first prom! I'm sure he'll pull off something big, she added.

Rebecca is the Tattenhoe couple's the couple's only child and has started at nursery to give Vanessa time to study for nursing qualifications at university.

"She was a bit apprehensive at first but as soon as she got inside and saw the other children she settled down and enjoyed it. She was really good," she said.

Rebecca with her parents, about to set off for the first day at nursery

The nursery manage Amy Sinnamon was impressed with the celebrity-style entrance of their newest charge.

“It’s certainly a first for us, we’ve never seen anything like this before," she said.

Dad Kingsley gets Rebecca out of the car