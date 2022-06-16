Little Lexi from Milton Keynes looks as though butter wouldn't melt in her mouth - but wait until you hear what she's capable of

Lexi Southall is a typical cute and giggly nine-year-old – until she gets in the kickboxing arena against an opponent.

"One minute she looks as though butter wouldn’t melt in her mouth and the next minute she turns into an absolute warrior!” said her instructor Graham Bentham from MK’s Inspired Martial Arts club.

Incredibly Lexi is currently running third best in the world in the WKO (World Kickboxing Organisation) rankings for points sparring and ‘light continuous’.

Lexi Southwell

This means she is capable of flooring opponents from all over Britain and weathering punches and kicks along the way like a real trooper.

Alongside Lexi, and also showing remarkable talent, is another equally diminutive Milton Keynes youngster – seven-year-old Dominic Ivan from Bletchley.

The tiny pair have taken the national championship area by storm this year with Lexi becoming European Champion and Dominic British Champion.

Dominic, whose dad Ivan also competes, is currently ranking first in the WKO world rankings for points sparring and 3rd for light continuous.

Dominic Ivan

Both children joined Inspired Martial Arts during the Covid pandemic and have only been competing since lockdown ended. But already they have both put their club on the international map.

"When you talk to them, they’re just ordinary kids and they’re both really sweet and polite. But as soon as they get kickboxing they’re real fighters – they’re just fearless,” said Graham.

"Inevitably in kickboxing, competitors can get knocked or kicked. But these two jump straight up again and carry on,” he added.

In August Lexi will be competing on the highest ever stage – in the world championships – and will be cheered on by her fellow members.

Lexi and Dominic ready for action

“We are extremely proud of all our students, especially the fight team who have worked extremely hard for their success,” said GrahamYou can follow the club’s progress on their Facebook page here.