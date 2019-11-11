Little princesses needed to break world record at Cineworld in Milton Keynes

Princesses are needed - and plenty of them - for a world record attempt at Cineworld in Xscape this Thursday.

The cinema is attempting to break the record for ‘Most Number of Gathered Princesses’ in one location. The current record is 419, so they need as many people as possible to head down and take part.

Princesses needed

Strict rules from Guinness World Records state everybody entering must wear a long dress or ballgown or prom-style dress plus a crown or tiara. Authentic princess costumes are welcome.

With the highly anticipated upcoming release of Frozen 2, there will be competitions and activities taking place throughout the event, with tickets and goodies up for grabs.

And, Pudsey will also be making a special guest appearance to help raise money for BBC Children in Need.

The event is open to girls and boys, young and old. Doors will open at 4pm and the final count will be taken at 5.50pm.