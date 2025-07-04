Emberton Country Park is celebrating its 60th anniversary year with a two-day weekend of family fun on July 12 and 13

Live music and a battle re-enactment are set to form part of celebrations of the UK’s oldest country park – which is located here in Milton Keynes.

Emberton Country Park opened as the UK’s first country park in 1965, and to celebrate the park’s 60th anniversary year a two-day birthday event is scheduled for Saturday July 12 and Sunday July 13.

The theme of the event is Back to the 60s, with activities set to include live music from Sixties themed bands, performances including a battle re-enactment from the 16th Lancers Display Troop and a funfair full of 1960s themed rides.

Family and nature-themed activities include a falconry display, bug hunting and family crafts including making bird and bat boxes.

The fun day is taking place from 10am to 4pm on both days, with a free bus service, the 300, running hourly between Emberton Country Park and The Point throughout the day.

Emberton Country Park was developed on a former gravel extraction site, from where sand and gravel had been used to construct the UK’s first motorway the M1.

Land was restored, trees were planted, lakes were filled with fish plus a static caravan site, camping field, three play areas and a café were created, across the 200 acre site, which is open 365 days a year to visitors.

Cabinet member for the public realm at Milton Keynes City Council Jennifer Wilson-Marklew said: “For 60 years, Emberton Country Park has been a special place for local people and visitors alike.

“This anniversary is about celebrating its contribution and getting together for a really great community event.”

