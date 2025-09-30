Live music and events licence sought for Milton Keynes car park
Live Tour Promotions Ltd has applied for a licence covering Childs Way Car Park, Avebury Boulevard, MK9 1AT.
If approved, the licence would permit a range of activities including live music, recorded music, dance performances, and the supply of alcohol.
Live Tour Promotions Ltd is an event marketing company that specialises in boosting ticket sales and audience engagement for live shows and performances.
On its official website the company says it draws on years of industry experience to combine data-driven strategies with creative campaigns to deliver measurable results. They focus on tailoring marketing approaches for each event, from designing promotional visuals to building digital partnerships, ensuring maximum reach and impact.
Their services include campaign planning, media execution, optimisation, and reporting, all aimed at helping clients sell out venues and achieve record-breaking attendance.
The application proposes the following hours of operation:
Live Music: 12:00–22:30, Monday to Sunday
Recorded Music: 12:00–23:00, Monday to Sunday
Dance Performances: 12:00–22:30, Monday to Sunday
Supply of Alcohol: 12:00–22:30, Monday to Sunday
The licence would be restricted to five days in December and two weekends between May and August.
As with all applications under the Licensing Act 2003, members of the public, local organisations and responsible authorities have the right to make representations. These must be submitted in writing to the licensing authority by 16 October 2025.
Records of the application can be inspected at the council’s Civic Offices, 1 Saxon Gate East, Central Milton Keynes, MK9 3EJ, during normal office hours, or online at www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/licensing.
The notice also warns that it is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with a licensing application. A conviction could lead to an unlimited fine.
The council will consider any comments received before deciding whether to grant the licence.
