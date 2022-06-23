Live show of Two Mr Ps in a Podcast coming to Milton Keynes

Lee and Adam Parkinson are currently on a nationwide tour of Two Mr Ps in a Podcast LIVE and tickets sold almost instantly for their performance at the Stables in Milton Keynes, due to take place on Saturday July 2.

As a result, the organisers have added a second show at the venue, on Saturday July 23.

Lee Parkinson has been a primary school teacher for 14 years. Still working part-time in school and leading training sessions in schools across the UK, he has since become one of the most followed teachers on social media in the UK, sharing both ideas and his hilarious insights into life as a class teacher.

The two Mr Ps are coming to Milton Keynes next month

His younger brother Adam Parkinson also works in a primary school as a higher level teaching assistant, Three years ago, the pair started their hit podcast - Two Mr Ps in a Podcast.

Within a year, it was the number one education podcast, amassing more than four million episode listens and winning the Listeners’ Choice Award at the Podcast for Business Awards 2021.

In weekly episodes, the Two Mr Ps share all of the uproarious ins and outs of life in a modern day classroom, including awkward parents’ evenings, funny smells and spelling list blunders, whilst reading out cringe-inducing classroom confessions sent in by fellow teachers and interviewing celebrity guests (most recently Tom Fletcher).

Lee said: “Two Mr Ps in a Podcast has been a joy to make. It’s an educational podcast where you don’t really learn anything!

"We love focusing on the weird and wonderful world of primary school life and I think everyone, not just teachers, will be able to relate to the universal experiences we’re going to have fun dissecting on this tour.

"We’re on a mission to prove that teachers are actually human and have a wicked sense of humour.”

Adam said: “We came up with the idea three years ago on a family holiday to Florida while we were sharing funny stories from school. Three years later we’ve had over four million listens and have performed sold-out live shows – it’s been amazing.”