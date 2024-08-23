Living Archive to celebrate 40th anniversary with stories of Milton Keynes through words and music

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Music event aims to celebrate and tell the story of Milton Keynes this autumn.

Living Archive, a community project recording and archiving the city’s heritage and history - celebrates its 40th Anniversary in October.

And its ‘Milton Keynes in Words and Music’ event at Stantonbury Theatre, on October 6, will tell a story of the city through live performances and material from its rich archive of films, images and words.

Two concerts, at 2pm and 6pm, will feature live performances from the Living Archive Band, Milton Keynes Community Choir, Milton Keynes Youth Choir and Jack in a Barrel.

A Living Archives community play staged in 1983.

The event will also feature performances by musicians from the Living Archive Future

Songwriters project, funded by Milton Keynes Community Foundation.

New songs, inspired by stories from the archive, have been created especially for the concert by local performers. They will reflect on aspects of city life such as the value of youth services, the impact of lockdown and the strength of community in Fishermead.

Since its foundation, Living Archive has been committed to sharing the stories of local people in creative ways; songs and music have always been a rich and important part of that

output. The Living Archive Band, which was specially created for Living Archive’s community

documentary shows, began life in 1976. Over 100 songs have been created by local

musicians for Living Archive about local people and their stories; we plan to continue this

tradition into the future.

Visit the Living Archive website for information and booking.