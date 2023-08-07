Families living next to a large Bloor Homes development site in Milton Keynes say the constant building work is like living on a large rollercoaster or experiencing an earthquake.

The homes in Selby Gardens on Eagle Farm South are opposite the new Wavendon Green development, where Bloor Homes are building new two, three and four-bedroom homes.

But the heavy construction work, particularly the earthworks, is literally making the earth move for residents on the nearby completed estate.

The Bloor Homes development site at Wavendon Green in MK

One told the Citizen: “For the past year our house feels like we are having an earthquake each day. The heavy earth movers are causing so much vibrations that we really feel like sitting in a rollercoaster.”

To make matters worse, the vibrations are causing cracks to appear in walls and ceilings, say the residents, who have complained frequently to Bloor Homes.

"We fully understand we are living next to a live construction site but the site management and senior management are showing no interest in listening to our concerns,” they said. “We have raised this with council and builders on multiple occasions but we’ve had no luck and keep getting assured that it will be worked on.

"There is damage to my personal belongings due to this and the fact that our property is cracking shows the level of vibration caused by the site... We have been very tolerant about the overall situation for past two years but this has now gone beyond our limit.

Vibrations from earthmovers on the Wavendon Green building site are causing cracks to appear in nearby houses in Eagle Farm South, claim residents

“Due to this, I and my neighbour are both now facing medical problems and damage to our properties...It’s ended up in such a bad situation.”

Residents say the earthmover machines are used frequently and make their houses shake so much that tiles have dropped off the roof.

“Bloor also use the area as a dumping ground, which causes a lot of dust and prevents us from opening windows throughout the day. We have not opened our house windows for nearly two years due to the dust,” said one.

We reported this to MK councillors, planning officers, Bloor homes, everyone but no one seems to be interested. This is now at the point where my wife and I have both started to feel very anxious due to the constant shaking,” he added.

"We keep on calling builders to fix our issues with the house and the massive cracks in each room of our house. But we feel we are being ingored.”

The Citizen contacted Bloor Homes for a comment. A week later, a spokesperson said: “We confirm that we have been in contact with the residents over the last couple of weeks and are continuing our dialogue directly with them.”

As part of the large Wavendon Green development, Bloor Homes provided funding by way of a Section 106 agreement towards local services.