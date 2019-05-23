Lloyds announce closure of banks in Milton Keynes

Lloyds Banking Group will axe its banks in Wolverton and Newport Pagnell before the end of the year, the MK Citizen can reveal.

They say the decision is a "response to changing customer behaviour" and the reduced number of transactions being made in branches.

Lloyds Bank in Newport Pagnell

But already the move to close the Wolverton bank has been met with criticism from council leader Pete Marland, who says customers could be forced to a GAMBLING establishment called Cashino to get cash out.

Mr Marland posted on Twitter: "Very sorry to see @AskLloydsBank strip Wolverton of a local branch just months before a major regeneration project starts in the town. Even more concerned they feel it appropriate to divert people to a gambling establishment as an alternative cash machine."

Up until a few years ago, Wolverton town centre had three free cashpoint machines at Lloyd’s, Nationwide and the Coop. The latter two have already closed and the closure of Lloyds will mean Cashino is the only place they can withdraw money.

Lloyds Banking Group, under boss Antonio Horta Osorio, has been pushing forward with a reorganisation in recent months to make it more relevant amid a boom in digital banking.

The Lloyds in Wolverton

A spokesman said this week: "We have confirmed the locations of a small number of branches which will close between 19 August and 9 October 2019. These branch closures are in response to changing customer behaviour and the reduced number of transactions being made in branches."

He added: “All branches announced for closure have a Post Office nearby, so customers can still access their banking locally...We continue to make a significant investment9 in our branches and are committed to maintaining the largest network in the UK.”