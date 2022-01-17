Local company sponsors talented young football team in Milton Keynes

MK-based mechancial engineering company BITZER UK has provided smart new football kits for a team on a winning streak.

Members of The Jaguars under-15s youth team in Newport Pagnell has become the highest placed non-league club in the Milton Keynes area and has netted more than 20 cups.

The players had outgrown their old kits, so Bitzer provided them with smart new home and away kits emblazoned with the company name.

The Jaguars in the new home kits

The company has heritage in supporting youth football as sponsor of the BITZER Cup in Germany.

Spokesman Sam Buckell said: "As a dynamic local team the Jaguars are a good match for us – and coincidentally play in green. The players had outgrown their kit, and we were delighted to sponsor them and provide new gear for the season."

The main Club was founded in 1963, initially as Newport Pagnell Wanderers, playing on Bury Field Common, just a few miles away from BITZER's Milton Keynes headquarters.

After competing strongly in Division One of the Milton Keynes District League, the team’s coaches proposed the boys play up a year for the 2018-2019 season. After being green-lighted with a stipulation they compete in Division 2 against the older boys, the Jags won the Division – despite competing against physically bigger opposition, losing just two games during the season.

The new away kits are blue