Local heroes at Bletchley Leisure Centre save teen's life
Staff members Oliwia, Oliver, and James were alerted to the incident by a member of the public. They immediately recognized that she was not breathing. They quickly commenced CPR, attached an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), and called emergency services.
Ambulance and HEMS crews arrived on the scene and were highly impressed with the standard of care provided. They commended the team for their exceptional CPR performance, noting that it was one of the best responses they had seen.
The leisure centre team performed CPR for a total of 20 minutes, during which the AED administered four shocks. Their quick and efficient response was crucial to give the teenager the best chance until emergency services took over and could transport her to the hospital. Medical professionals credit the team’s actions and the availability of the AED for her survival and expected full recovery.
“Our monthly training sessions prepared us well for such an emergency,” said Oliwia, one of the Trainee Duty Managers involved in the rescue. This sentiment was echoed by her colleagues, Oliver, also a Trainee Duty Manager, and James, a Lifeguard and St John Ambulance Cadet.
In recognition of their life-saving efforts, the team was awarded the Certificate of Meritorious Action for Lifeguards by the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS). Jess, the RLSS Trainer Assessor in charge of staff training at the centre, presented the awards.
“This incident highlights the importance of learning CPR and having an AED accessible in public places and workplaces,” said Jess. “We are incredibly proud of Oliwia, Oliver, and James for their bravery and skill.”
For more information about first aid courses or to sign up for training sessions led by Jess, contact her at [email protected].
