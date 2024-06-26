Local heroes at Bletchley Leisure Centre save teen's life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 16-year-old girl who collapsed in the bowls hall at Bletchley Leisure Centre in March is expected to make a full recovery, thanks to the swift and skilled actions of the centre’s staff.

Staff members Oliwia, Oliver, and James were alerted to the incident by a member of the public. They immediately recognized that she was not breathing. They quickly commenced CPR, attached an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), and called emergency services.

Ambulance and HEMS crews arrived on the scene and were highly impressed with the standard of care provided. They commended the team for their exceptional CPR performance, noting that it was one of the best responses they had seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leisure centre team performed CPR for a total of 20 minutes, during which the AED administered four shocks. Their quick and efficient response was crucial to give the teenager the best chance until emergency services took over and could transport her to the hospital. Medical professionals credit the team’s actions and the availability of the AED for her survival and expected full recovery.

L-R Oliver, James and Oliwia receiving their award from RLSS Trainer Jess

“Our monthly training sessions prepared us well for such an emergency,” said Oliwia, one of the Trainee Duty Managers involved in the rescue. This sentiment was echoed by her colleagues, Oliver, also a Trainee Duty Manager, and James, a Lifeguard and St John Ambulance Cadet.

In recognition of their life-saving efforts, the team was awarded the Certificate of Meritorious Action for Lifeguards by the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS). Jess, the RLSS Trainer Assessor in charge of staff training at the centre, presented the awards.

“This incident highlights the importance of learning CPR and having an AED accessible in public places and workplaces,” said Jess. “We are incredibly proud of Oliwia, Oliver, and James for their bravery and skill.”