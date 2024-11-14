Local history buff chronicles unique history of Milton Keynes in four volumes

The history of Milton Keynes has been chronicled in four volumes by local historian John Taylor

A man who has spent decades researching the history of Milton Keynes is preparing to publish his fourth and final book about it.

City historian John Taylor has spent years pouring over documents and newspaper archives to tell the full story of the creation of the new city "as it happened”.

Filled with fascinating snippets about MK and details of ambitious projects that never quite got off the ground, The Making of Milton Keynes volume 1 starts on January 13 1967, when the government announced the city was to be created

It would be the largest and most ambitious new town development in history, aiming for a target population of 250,000.

Volume 1 also describes the political decisions leading to the foundation of the new town and the development of its master plan.

The Making of Milton Keynes volumes 11 and 111 chronicle how the city grew rapidly as the rural landscape changed to accommodate more and more houses and businesses .

John describes the 25 year life of the Milton Keynes Development Corporation, whose forward-thinking workers, planners and architects created and built the city. Volume II describes the creation of the infrastructure and development in the 1970s, while Volume III takes the story to 1992, when the MKDC and handed over the new town to elected authorities.

A fourth volume will be published in 2025 with more contemporary material The books are all published by Magic Flute Publishing Ltd and are available from Amazon or most major book sellers.