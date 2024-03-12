Local parents’ group hosts children’s clothing swap

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With clothing rails and hangers provided by Buckinghamshire Recycles, the clothing swap provided families with an environmentally-friendly way to clear out outgrown clothes, and a chance for them to pick out some preloved clothing, in time for the new season!

The event also offered local parents an opportunity to learn more about Parents for Future Herts and Bucks, and how small, local actions are a great and easy way to take climate action.

Parents spend an average of £400 a year on children’s clothing. The majority only gets used for a few years before ending up in landfill. In fact, an estimated 183 million items of children’s clothes end up in landfill each year.

Demi, a volunteer with Parents For Future, explained why she thinks activities like clothes swaps are so important:

“We’ve just had the hottest February on record, and we've seen a full year of the planet warming by over 1.5C. Since the clothing industry represents around 10% of global Co2 emissions, swapping, donating and wearing second hand clothing can make a huge dent in those emissions. Taking part in a clothes swap is a low - effort, easy and fun way to be kinder to the planet.”

Lisa, from Pitstone, attended the event and shared:

"This was the first Parents For Future Herts and Bucks event I attended, and the Spring Clothing Swap was fantastic. They had clothes ranging from 0-10 years and it's a brilliant idea to reuse and recycle children's clothes we no longer need. I came with a bag of baby bits and left with Spring clothes for my toddler. The work that the group does in our local community is so important. They highlight the importance of parents taking action for the environment for our children's future and I've been inspired to get involved and help out at the next swap."

What is Parents for Future Herts and Bucks?

PFF Herts and Bucks is a group for local parents who are concerned about the climate crisis. Members work together on local initiatives to help protect a liveable planet for the next generation, fostering community connection and resilience. It’s one of Parents for Future UK’s 25+ regional groups, which together has a rapidly growing network of over 25,000 supporters.

The group raises awareness about the effects of climate change – through local family-friendly campaigns, and sharing easy and quick solutions to bring about systemic change. And it supports parents who are struggling with the anxiety that can come with facing the climate crisis.

To find out more, or to get involved, email [email protected] or find the group on Instagram: @parentsforfuture_hertandbucks

Buckinghamshire Recycles

Buckinghamshire Recycles deliver promotional campaigns across a variety of channels, aimed at encouraging residents to reduce their waste. We work with community groups to help them deliver waste reduction activities, and support them with promotions & advice. We have also set up “The Waste Prevention Fund” which allows local groups to apply for small grants to assist their events and activities (funded by Buckinghamshire Council)