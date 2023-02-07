News you can trust since 1981
Local photographer captures last night's stunning sunset over Milton Keynes

Sunsets are traditionally brighter during colder months

By Sally Murrer
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 5:15pm

City photographer Gill Prince captured a stunning photo of the sunset over MK last night (Monday).

Gill, along with other keen photographers, knows that the winter months are the best for colourful sunsets.

Sunset colours are created by a natural phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering, which is the same phenomenon that causes the sky appear blue during daytime.

Photographer Gill Prince took this stunning sunset picture in Milton Keynes
In winter, when humidity is lower and the air is crisper and cleaner, the colours appear more bright and pure.

