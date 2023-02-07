Local photographer captures last night's stunning sunset over Milton Keynes
Sunsets are traditionally brighter during colder months
City photographer Gill Prince captured a stunning photo of the sunset over MK last night (Monday).
Gill, along with other keen photographers, knows that the winter months are the best for colourful sunsets.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sunset colours are created by a natural phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering, which is the same phenomenon that causes the sky appear blue during daytime.
In winter, when humidity is lower and the air is crisper and cleaner, the colours appear more bright and pure.