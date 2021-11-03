Local photographer takes stunning pictures of sun's reflection at new Milton Keynes city centre hotel today

MK photographer Colin Mills was out early this morning to take these amazing photos of the sun reflected in MK's newest hotel.

Colin captured the rising sun reflecting off the fountain and onto the mirrored steel panels at the city centre's Hotel La Tour.

"It looked stunning," he said.

Photo: Colin Mills

The four star hotel, is due to open next year and will comprise 261 bedrooms, a fourteenth floor sky bar and restaurant offering panoramic views of Campbell Park, a 12,900 sq ft conference space, an external terrace.

There will also be a panoramic lift providing a "unique visual experience" of Milton Keynes as people travel to the top floor.

The huge hotel sits at Milton Keynes' highest point and was topped out at its maximum 50m height in May..

It is covered from floor to roof in special mirrored cladding made from stainless steel.

Photo: Colin Mills