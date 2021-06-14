Lockdown easing due to be cancelled as Indian Covid variant spreads in Milton Keynes and elsewhere

Covid cases have continued to increase in MK with 54 more confirmed over the weekend.

Public Health England say more than than 90% of Covid cases in the UK are now down to the coronavirus Delta variant, which was first discovered in India.

This morning senior government ministers have agreed the lifting of all legal restrictions on social contact must be delayed from the original June 21 date,

54 new Covid cases in Mk over the weekend

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to confirm the delay at a news conference today at 6pm. It is understood most coronavirus rules will now remain in place in England for another four weeks.

That would mean nightclubs stay closed and capacity limits for pubs, cinemas and sports venues must remain.

Scientists say the Delta variant, first found in India, spreads more easily than the Alpha variant that was first detected in Kent and responsible for the second wave late last year.

They say the most severe cases have been detected among unvaccinated people or people who had only one dose. The four week delay would allow million more second dose jabs to be given as well as giving time for more research to be carried out ,

In Milton Keynes there were 31 new Covid cases confirmed on Saturday and 27 new on Sunday.

Nationally, figures are also rising and are at their highest rate since February. Hospitilisations due to Covid are also creeping up throughout the UK, though in MK the figure remains low, with just three coronavirus currently on the ward,

The seven-day infection rate in Milton Keynes today stands at 59.4 cases per 100,000 people. This is still below the national average of 64.7.