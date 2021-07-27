Lockdown project becomes poignant photo book of memories in Milton Keynes

A unique photo book of lockdown memories has been published by three MK photographers to raise money for a local special needs project.

Freddie Guilmard had a vision back in 1999 to create a photo book for the millennium, but he never got round to it.

Now, 21 years later and during lockdown, he teamed up with Jane Russell Photography and Tim Lee to make the book happen.

These children created a chalk tribute to the NHS

'Life Through a Lens' is limited edition photo book filled with images that represented life in lockdown for the people in Milton Keynes

Funny, poignant, sad and inspiring, it brings to life a gamut of emotions, covering everything from stockpiling toilet rolls to walking in the countryside.

The talented trio have launched a fundraising page to sell copies of the book for a minimum donation of £15, and profits will be donated to MK SNAP Special Needs Advancement Project. Already more than £1,400 has been raised.

Sadly MK SNAP lost three of their young learners during the Covid pandemic - Romini, Isi and Gemma.

Lockdown humour in the empty wine bottles

You can buy your copy of Life Through a Lens here. https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/freddie-guilmard .

The photographers have thanked their sponsors Suzuki GB PLC, Firstbase, Lisa Milton of All Things Business UK, Patrick Mulhall, Matthew Reynolds of It's What's Next IT , John Pratt of Bidwell Accountancy Limited , Sarah Henderson and Helen Gent.

Photographers Freddie Guilmard, Jane Russell and Tim Lee

Can anyone identify with this?