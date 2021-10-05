London Marathon runners raise total of £44,000 for Milton Keynes charity

Willen Hospice was delighted to cheer on 32 local people in the London Marathon on Sunday.

And, between them, the runners have so far raised a staggering £40,000.

Some 22 runners travelled to London to take part in the iconic event, and a further 10 ran an impressive 26.2 miles virtually around Milton Keynes.

32 people ran the London Marathon for Willen Hospice this year

Dawn Clark, Willen Hospice challenges fundraiser, said “After such a tough 18 months, it was amazing to have a record number of people running the London Marathon for us. It was an honour and such an inspiration to cheer them on from the sidelines, and the amount they’ve collectively raised has just blown me away."

She added: “The London Marathon is so much more than running. It gives people the chance to really push themselves, complete a lifelong dream of running in one of the world’s most famous marathons, and to support a charity close to their hearts. Many of our marathon runners have had a loved one cared for by Willen Hospice, so I think the pure effort they’ve all gone to shows how much they appreciate the specialist, compassionate care the Hospice provided at an unimaginably difficult time.”

The ballot is now open for the next London Marathon, taking place on October 2 2022. To run for Willen Hospice, enter the main ballot and apply for a charity place at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/londonmarathon.

The fundraising minimum is £2,500, and in return participants receive training advice, help with fundraising, and a ‘Pasta’ celebration evening the week before the main event.