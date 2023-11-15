Lonely teenage boy finds unusual but lovely way to ease his anxiety at Central Milton Keynes shopping centre

His mum has said a big thank you to people who have helped him

A 16-year-old boy who struggles with anxiety and loneliness has found help in the middle of the city’s bustling centre:mk.

For years Zak Fadel has been a fan of the carousel ride, which is put up in Middleton Hall every festive season.

Riding the horses and listening to the music eases his anxiety, said his mum, and it’s become the highlight of the year.

MK College student Zak, who has learning difficulties, is such a regular that the company responsible for the carousel – Keith Emmett and Sons – recognise him and welcome him with open arms this year.

They’ve even made him a VIP customer by allowing him to have free rides.

The festive display and Santa’s Grotto is set to open in Middleton Hall this Friday but Zak has been visiting there for weeks, watching the pieces being constructed.

His mum Dalila said: “Since October, my son has gone to the city centre and just observed the place where the carousel will be mounted."

The centre:mk carousel is run by Milton Keynes-based family business Keith Emmett and Sons

This month, when the Keith Emmett team came to install the carousel, Zak was there to greet them.

“You can tell that they genuinely care about him as they were constantly updating him about the event,” said Dalila.

“He loves the carousel, it eases his anxiety and the music just relaxes him... When the team at the carousel noticed his love for it, they actually offered him free rides.”

Now Zak heads for the carousel every day after he finishes college to ease his anxiety, said his mum.

"He always say to me that he has no friends and feels lonely, but these amazing guys at the carousel make him feel special,” she said.

“They are an amazing team, they bring joy to everyone and they should be recognised for the support that they give to people who have learning difficulties.”

“I want to thank you them for their generosity and thank them for being kind to my son and bringing joy to his life.”