Long delays on the M1 as air ambulance lands following collision near Milton Keynes

By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:28 BST
The multi-vehicle collision happened earlier today (Monday) at noon between junction 14 at Milton Keynes and junction 13 at Bedford (Picture: Pixabay)The multi-vehicle collision happened earlier today (Monday) at noon between junction 14 at Milton Keynes and junction 13 at Bedford (Picture: Pixabay)
The multi-vehicle collision happened earlier today (Monday) at noon between junction 14 at Milton Keynes and junction 13 at Bedford (Picture: Pixabay)
Drivers travelling in both directions of the M1 were held up for half an hour following a multi-vehicle collision.

The incident happened earlier today (Monday) at noon between junction 14 at Milton Keynes and junction 13 at Bedford.

At its worst point, there were delays of 30 minutes northbound.

Highways England closed both carriageways for a short time to allow the air ambulance to land. The roads are now open.

Related topics:Milton KeynesBedfordEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice