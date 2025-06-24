Long-running roadworks on the A5, which began at the end of January, are entering their last few days.

The works on the A5 in both directions have been taking place between the Watling Street Roundabout and the A4146 junction for nearly five months.

Carriageway and lane closures, plus two-way traffic signals and diversion routes have been in place to allow construction improvements and upgrades to take place on behalf of National Highways.

They are continuing from 8pm to 6am nightly and are scheduled to conclude on the morning of June 28, with delays of between 10 and 30 minutes expected.

The second long-running works on the A5, scheduled until August 31, is expected to cause delays of around 10 minutes, and is taking place nightly from midnight to 6am.

Lane closures will be in place for carriageway reconstruction and renewal on the A5 southbound at Little Brickhill, on behalf of National Highways.

A total of five closures have been announced on the M1, with the first of these ongoing overnight from 10pm to 5am nightly through until September 1.

Delays of around half an hour are expected southbound at the junction 14 exit slip road, with a lane closure in place to allow developer works to take place on behalf of GTM and Lain O’Rourke.

Finally, overnight lane closures will be in place on the M1 northbound between junctions 14 and 15 from 10pm on June 17 until 5am the following morning for carriageway reconstruction and renewal works.

The other closures are all expected to last one night from 10pm to 5am, with the first from June 24 to 25 northbound between junctions 13 and 14, with lane closures for barrier and fence safety repairs.

Then from June 25 to 26 lane closures will be in place southbound between junctions 15 and 14 for permanent barrier repairs.

Overnight from June 25 to 26 lane closures will be in place on the M1 northbound between junctions 13 and 14 for barrier and fence safety repairs.

Finally, overnight from June 26 to 27 lane closures are due to be in place on the M1 southbound between junctions 15 and 14 for communications works.

