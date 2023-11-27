Long-serving Labour Cabinet Member steps down from role on Milton Keynes City Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Long-serving Milton Keynes Councillor, Rob Middleton, is stepping down as finance chief after nine and half years in charge of the authority’s budgets.

Mr Middleton is taking a step back from his cabinet role from the end of the month due to family reasons, but will continue as Wolverton ward councillor.

As Milton Keynes City Council’s longest serving Cabinet member, Cllr Middleton has been in charge of the council finances since 2014 – during the most difficult period of public spending with the council having to make £200m in cuts.

Cllr Rob Middleton is stepping down as finance chief but continuing as ward councillor for Wolverton

He will be replaced as Cabinet Member for Finance by Cllr Lauren Townsend, who is currently in charge of Public Realm and has overseen the successful roll-out of the new wheelie bin contract and a huge reduction in fly-tipping.

Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew will take on Cllr Townsend’s former role.

Cllr Shanika Mahendran will join the Cabinet as portfolio holder for Climate, Sustainability and Innovation. Shanika is the first ever female Asian-heritage cabinet member and is currently Chair of the Planning Committee.

Cllr Middleton said: “It has been an honour to serve the people of Milton Keynes in the role for so long. However, the time has come for me to step back. I have a young family and the time commitment and constant intensity of the job means I just need a rest.

"I’ll continue to be an active ward councillor in Wolverton and will give my full support to the Progressive Alliance as we continue to do the best we can in ever increasingly difficult circumstances.”

Council leader, Pete Marland said: “I want to pay a massive tribute to Cllr Middleton for all the work he has done over the past decade. Milton Keynes City Council has gone from being a financial basket case to one of the best run councils in the country under his watch.

"He has done the hardest job for a long time and has done it well. The city has been very lucky to have benefited from his service, which he has always done in a quiet and modest way despite being so good at his job.

"I am proud to call him my friend and he deserves some time off to recharge.

“I’m pleased to welcome Cllr Shanika Mahendran to the cabinet and I know she will bring her razor sharp intelligence and passion to her new role.

“I’d also like to congratulate both Cllr Townsend and Cllr Wilson-Marklew on their promotions and I know they’ll do an amazing job with their new portfolio.

“In almost 14 years on the council, I have never seen such a depth in talent as we have now that will continue to take this city forward.”

