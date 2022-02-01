Long-standing 'illegal' pavement parking in Milton Keynes town sparks discussions

Long-standing “illegal” pavement parking in a town has sparked discussions about barriers being introduced to combat the issue.

Bletchley Park ward councillor Allan Rankine raised the matter of “systemic” problems along Queensway during a full Milton Keynes Council meeting, saying action is needed because residents are getting frustrated.

The Conservative asked Labour ward member for Bletchley West, Cllr Lauren Townsend to “commit as a Cabinet member to fixing this problem, with some urgency, adding he knew of instances in which residents were “taking enforcement matters into their own hands”.

Cars parked on the pavement in Bletchley's Queensway

He said he also knew of “near misses” between vehicles and pedestrians because of the erratic parking situation, and that there is a real safety issue.

Cllr Rankine said residents do not have formal means to report rogue parkers in problem hotspots.

Cllr Townsend said she recognised the issue, that talks with relevant authorities would go ahead in February, and that barriers and increased enforcement were some of the measures currently being considered.

She added she would also look to streamline the complaints system for residents.

“The long-standing issue with pavement parking in Queensway is getting out of hand,” Cllr Rankine said. “I’m now getting regular reports about near misses between vehicles and pedestrians. Worryingly, I’m also hearing of residents taking enforcement matters into their own hands.

“Before Christmas there was a day of enforcement and that worked quite well, but one day in a blue moon is not going to be a deterrent. Regeneration will help to design away the issue, but something is needed now.

“There have been meetings and endless correspondence and more meetings are planned, but this is a safety issue and I think it is really now time to act. Action is necessary and working solutions have been identified.”

He added: “The parking problem at Queensway has sort of become systemic. Offenders have worked out there is virtually no chance of being caught.

“Residents are frustrated at not having a formal reporting option for parking in enforcement hotspots.”

Cllr Townsend said: “I just discussed this in my briefing with the head of highways. As a Bletchley councillor, I get complaints around Queensway…about illegal parking in the area.

“Highways officers have been sent out to assess the area and to come up with plans as to how we can help prevent this moving forwards. There are meetings planned. They were unfortunately postponed due to Covid over the last few months, but I’m pretty sure they’re due to go ahead in February. This is with the town and parish councils.