The flat is being sold by Urban & Rural Agents, who are excepting offers of more than £300,000 for the property on Canal Street.

It features two double bedrooms with built in wardrobes, and a large and full width balcony with great views of the marina in both directions.

It features a refitted kitchen alongside an open plan lounge and diner and externally communal gardens alongside secure underground parking facilities.

The property is only four years old, and is within walking distance of the city centre. Take a look around with our gallery below.

1 . Campbell Wharf flat - outside view This two-bed flat overlooking the Campbell Wharf Marina in Milton Keynes is on sale now, with offers of more than £300,000 being accepted Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Campbell Wharf flat - Living room The flat features an open plan living space, with this area suitable as a lounge and dining room Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Campbell Wharf flat - Kitchen The property on Campbell Wharf includes a refitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales