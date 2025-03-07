Look around two-bed flat with fantastic views towards Campbell Wharf Marina

By Neil Shefferd
Published 7th Mar 2025, 13:51 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 14:24 BST
A two-bed flat with fantastic views towards the Campbell Wharf Marina in Central Milton Keynes is on sale now.

The flat is being sold by Urban & Rural Agents, who are excepting offers of more than £300,000 for the property on Canal Street.

It features two double bedrooms with built in wardrobes, and a large and full width balcony with great views of the marina in both directions.

It features a refitted kitchen alongside an open plan lounge and diner and externally communal gardens alongside secure underground parking facilities.

The property is only four years old, and is within walking distance of the city centre. Take a look around with our gallery below.

This two-bed flat overlooking the Campbell Wharf Marina in Milton Keynes is on sale now, with offers of more than £300,000 being accepted

1. Campbell Wharf flat - outside view

This two-bed flat overlooking the Campbell Wharf Marina in Milton Keynes is on sale now, with offers of more than £300,000 being accepted Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The flat features an open plan living space, with this area suitable as a lounge and dining room

2. Campbell Wharf flat - Living room

The flat features an open plan living space, with this area suitable as a lounge and dining room Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The property on Campbell Wharf includes a refitted kitchen

3. Campbell Wharf flat - Kitchen

The property on Campbell Wharf includes a refitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The flat on Campbell Wharf features an open plan space, which can be used as either a lounge or dining area

4. Campbell Wharf flat - Dining area

The flat on Campbell Wharf features an open plan space, which can be used as either a lounge or dining area Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice