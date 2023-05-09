Look closely at these amazing photos of coronation procession running through Milton Keynes

Talented members of the city’s Model Railway Society have created a version of the King’s coronation coming to Milton Keynes.

Members have released photos of their model, which shows the royal carriage procession watched by people living the streets.

The layout includes a royal train at the station and even residents celebrating the occasion with street parties.

Members made a special coronation layout

The MK Model Railway Society has been running since 1969 and holds two club nights a week at its home in Bond Avenue, Bletchley.

It has running facilities in a variety of gauges from N to 0 catering for both analogue and DCC operation. There are also tracks for running vintage 3-rail trains in 00 and 0-gauges, together with 00 live steam.

A spokesman said: “We have members with the various skills required in building and operating your model railway – join us and develop your own skills while contributing your own expertise to others.”

They captured the coronation procession in minute detail